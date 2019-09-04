A Wisconsin Dells man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after allegedly driving drunk in Lyndon Station.
Vincent Decorah, 33, of Wisconsin Dells is charged with felony operating while intoxicated – fifth offense, and misdemeanors resisting an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked – revocation due to alcohol/controlled substance/refusal.
He faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both for the OWI charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 5 p.m. Aug. 6 Deputy Brandon Carmody was patrolling Lyndon Station looking for a vehicle known to be driven by Vincent Decorah, who was wanted by Probation and Parole.
Carmody found the vehicle while patrolling and observed the vehicle make a left turn without signaling. He activated his emergency lights, and caught up with Decorah as he turned into a driveway.
Decorah exited the vehicle as soon as it came to a stop and attempted to enter a residence. Carmody shouted commands at Decorah as he approached, and smelled a strong scent of intoxicating beverages coming from him.
Ignoring the commands from Carmody, Decorah continued trying to enter the door, but could not select the right key or hit the keyhole. Carmody noted Decorah’s eyes were blood shot and glassy.
Eventually Carmody grabbed the keys from Decorah, who looked angry, but agreed to comply after Carmody reached for his TASER. Decorah continued to comply until asked about his probation warrant, at which time he attempted to push his way into the house. Carmody and another deputy grabbed Decorah’s arms and handcuffed him.
Due to the location and Decorah’s behavior, Carmody decided to wait until they arrived at the jail to perform field sobriety testing. While leaving the residence, Carmody noticed a can of Four Loco in the cupholder of the vehicle with the opening facing the driver. A passenger in the vehicle said Decorah had consumed at least three cans of Four Loco.
At the jail Decorah refused field sobriety testing and a blood draw. After obtaining a warrant, an EMS technician performed the blood draw.
Decorah is scheduled for an initial appearance at the Juneau County Justice Center Oct. 9.
