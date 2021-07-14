Wisconsin Dells man charged for 4th OWI

A Wisconsin Dells man is being charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a field with a .318 blood alcohol content. Although the crash occurred in 2017 and charges were initially filed as misdemeanor third operating while intoxicated, the charges were increased to felony level after the man pleaded guilty to his third operating while intoxicated for an incident in Waushara County in 2020.
Britzke had hearings after his arrest in 2017 through May 2018, when an arrest warrant was issued following a missed hearing. Britzke's lawyer requested to be discharged from the case in July 2018 and no additional progress was made on the case until Dec. 2019 when a public defender was assigned. Hearings continued throughout 2020, but Britzke was arrested for OWI in Waushara County and pled guilty prior to the conclusion of the case in Juneau County.
Joseph Britzke, 48, of Wisconsin Dells is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense and felony operating with a prohibited alcohol content – fourth offense. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each offense.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Feb. 4, 2017 Deputy Debbie Leque and Deputy Zac Board responded to a report of a one vehicle cash on Highway 82 at Klipstein Road in the town of Plymouth.
Upon arrival Leque observed a vehicle far into a field northeast of the intersection. Leque noted the vehicle “clearly” came from the west when it crossed the centerline and entered the ditch on Klipstein Road before going into the air, landing in a field and continuing until becoming stuck in the snow.
As Leque made her way into the field she observed an off duty Mauston paramedic and another passerby. The off duty paramedic stated the driver of the crashed vehicle did not appear to be moving at first, but after going about halfway through the field he started moving. Neither passerby saw the crash happen.
Joseph Britzke was seated in the driver seat turned towards the open door. Leque smelled a strong odor of intoxicants coming from him. Britzke indicated that he wanted to refuse medical services, but was told EMS would still need to come to the scene to evaluate the situation.
While waiting Leque noted a white film on the corner of Britzke’s lips, and Britzke was slow to run his head and hands were slow to move. He was able to talk but was slow to respond to questions. She also noticed a spill liquid on the dash and door. The liquid was either dry or frozen.
Britzke watched Leque notice the liquid and said it was from last night. He stated he was at his ex-wife’s drinking the previous night and then he left at 7 a.m. to head to Oxford, but had not been drinking on Feb. 4. According to Britzke he hit icen on the road, but Leque noted Highway 82 was clear with no ice patches.
Asked for his wallet Britzke struggled to get it and had to be reminded once he opened the wallet to give Leque his license. Once Britzke had the license in his hand he continued looking for more cards, with Leque reminding him he already had his license in his hand. Britzke correctly pointed out the card was an ID card and not a license, but Britzke did not have a license because his license was suspended.
EMT’s from Elroy Ambulance Service arrived on scened and Britzke stated he did not want medical treatment. The EMT’s stated they knew Britzke was under the influence of alcohol, but Britzke was aware and able to answer questions.
Due to the cold and the scene being in the middle of a snow covered field Leque did not ask Britzke to perform standard field sobriety testing, but placed him under arrest on a child support warrant. Brtizke was transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.
Upon arrival, Leque offered Britzke the field sobriety tests, to which Britzke responded that “it didn’t matter either way.” When told he needed to decide on taking the tests he agreed. Due to a pre-existing medical issues Leque only asked him to perform the horizontal gaze nystagmus test and Britzke displayed all six clues indicating intoxication during the test.
At about 10:50 a.m. Britzke provided a breath sample which gave a reading of 0.265 blood alcohol content. Britzke agreed to a blood draw, the results of which gave a blood alcohol content reading of 0.318.