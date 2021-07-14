Wisconsin Dells man charged for 4th OWI

Upon arrival Leque observed a vehicle far into a field northeast of the intersection. Leque noted the vehicle “clearly” came from the west when it crossed the centerline and entered the ditch on Klipstein Road before going into the air, landing in a field and continuing until becoming stuck in the snow.

As Leque made her way into the field she observed an off duty Mauston paramedic and another passerby. The off duty paramedic stated the driver of the crashed vehicle did not appear to be moving at first, but after going about halfway through the field he started moving. Neither passerby saw the crash happen.

Joseph Britzke was seated in the driver seat turned towards the open door. Leque smelled a strong odor of intoxicants coming from him. Britzke indicated that he wanted to refuse medical services, but was told EMS would still need to come to the scene to evaluate the situation.

While waiting Leque noted a white film on the corner of Britzke’s lips, and Britzke was slow to run his head and hands were slow to move. He was able to talk but was slow to respond to questions. She also noticed a spill liquid on the dash and door. The liquid was either dry or frozen.