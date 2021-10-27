Wisconsin Dells man charged with 4th OWI after moped crash

A Wisconsin Dells man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated after allegedly crashing his moped while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.
Lynne Boarman, 77, of Wisconsin Dells is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- fourth offense, and misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the OWI charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 4:47 p.m. Aug. 29 Trooper Collin Koval was dispatched to assist with a moped crash on Highway N in the town of Lyndon.
Koval arrived on scene and observed a male laying in the ditch on Highway N. Fire and EMS were on scene and speaking with the male. Next to the male in the ditch Koval observed a moped laying on its side.
EMS helped the male to stand, and when asked if he could stand on his own the male answered that he could. When EMS let go of the male he lost his balance and began to fall, and EMS helped him to regain his balance.
Asked what happened, the male, later identified by his Wisconsin driver’s license as Lynne Boarman, said he was coming from a bar and heading towards his home in Wisconsin Dells when his moped went into the ditch. Koval noticed an odor of intoxicants coming from Boarman, and he had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
Boarman stated he had two glasses of rum and coke at the bar about 30 minutes prior. Koval asked Boarman to participate in standardized field sobriety tests.
During the tests Boarman would not follow instructions, and the horizontal gaze nystagmus test was inconclusive due to Boarman’s inability to follow instructions. The walk and turn test and one leg stand test were ended early for Boarman’s safety.
A preliminary breath test gave a reading of 0.155 blood alcohol content. Boarman had three prior OWI convictions and a prohibited alcohol restriction of 0.02.
Koval searched Boarman before seating him in the patrol car. During the search Koval located a plastic bag containing two grams of a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana in Boarman’s right front pocket. Boarman claimed the substance was not his and for a friend.
Boarman was transported to the Juneau County Jail and a blood draw was performed.
Boarman is scheduled for a plea hearing Jan. 11, 2022 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
