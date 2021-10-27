Wisconsin Dells man charged with 4th OWI after moped crash

A Wisconsin Dells man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated after allegedly crashing his moped while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Lynne Boarman, 77, of Wisconsin Dells is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- fourth offense, and misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the OWI charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 4:47 p.m. Aug. 29 Trooper Collin Koval was dispatched to assist with a moped crash on Highway N in the town of Lyndon.

Koval arrived on scene and observed a male laying in the ditch on Highway N. Fire and EMS were on scene and speaking with the male. Next to the male in the ditch Koval observed a moped laying on its side.

EMS helped the male to stand, and when asked if he could stand on his own the male answered that he could. When EMS let go of the male he lost his balance and began to fall, and EMS helped him to regain his balance.

