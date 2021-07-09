 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin Dells man charged with attempted homicide at Lowville Campground
0 Comments
breaking top story

Wisconsin Dells man charged with attempted homicide at Lowville Campground

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Columbia County man is in custody accused of attempted homicide at a town of Lowville campground earlier this month.

Michael Cisneros, 45, Wisconsin Dells, has been charged with first degree intentional homicide, a class A felony and strangulation and suffocation, a class H felony. According to online court records both charges come with modifiers of domestic abuse and domestic abuse repeater.

A Columbia County Sheriff press release said the department was called to a local hospital for a physical domestic incident including strangulation on July 1 just before midnight.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“This was a very serious and significant domestic incident,” Capt. Jason Kocovsky said.

Officials investigated the information from the victim and identified Cisneros as the alleged suspect. Cisneros was arrested without incident and transported to Columbia County Jail. He was charged with attempted homicide at his initial appearance Tuesday.

At that appearance his cash bond was set at $25,000. Cisneros remained in custody as of Friday morning.

Cisneros has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 14 in front of Judge Andrea Van Hoff.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Buckingham Palace garden opens to visitors for first time

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News