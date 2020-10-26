Wisconsin Dells man charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old, sexual exploitation

A Wisconsin Dells man charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old told authorities that he was dreaming and did not remember anything, according to a Sauk County Circuit Court criminal complaint.

Javier Elias Montalvo-Sanchez, 32, faces felony charges of first degree sexual assault of a child under 13, child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography.

Montalvo-Sanchez appeared in court Friday. Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set a $1,000 signature bond during the initial appearance because Montalvo-Sanchez will likely have his current probation revoked at the agreement of his attorney and the prosecutor.

According to the complaint, Montalvo-Sanchez laid down on a bed already occupied by an 11-year-old at a residence on the morning of July 13. Lake Delton Police officers responded to the home and talked to the child.

Officers were told by an adult that the child reported being assaulted by Montalvo-Sanchez in the bed. The child said initially it was not a problem because Montalvo-Sanchez has his own children and that the child sometimes shares a bed with a parent.

