Wisconsin Dells man charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old, sexual exploitation

A Wisconsin Dells man charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old told authorities that he was dreaming and did not remember anything, according to a Sauk County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Javier Elias Montalvo-Sanchez, 32, faces felony charges of first degree sexual assault of a child under 13, child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography.
Montalvo-Sanchez appeared in court Friday. Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set a $1,000 signature bond during the initial appearance because Montalvo-Sanchez will likely have his current probation revoked at the agreement of his attorney and the prosecutor.
According to the complaint, Montalvo-Sanchez laid down on a bed already occupied by an 11-year-old at a residence on the morning of July 13. Lake Delton Police officers responded to the home and talked to the child.
Officers were told by an adult that the child reported being assaulted by Montalvo-Sanchez in the bed. The child said initially it was not a problem because Montalvo-Sanchez has his own children and that the child sometimes shares a bed with a parent.
Support Local Journalism
According to the complaint, he thought the child was asleep when he allegedly performed the assault with his hand and the child quickly got out of bed by pretending to go to the bathroom. The child faked sleep, but was scared, according to the complaint. Montalvo-Sanchez’s actions would have escalated, the child said, if they had laid there longer and that he had checked to see if the child was asleep before he continued.
According to the complaint, the child could also hear Montalvo-Sanchez allegedly masturbating.
A search of Montalvo-Sanchez’s phone found a deleted video from that morning that showed a man in the same underwear he was wearing when found by police rubbing his penis against the child and clothing that was worn by the child that morning. They also discovered a recent online search asking whether 11-year-olds can “have sex” on the phone.
Montalvo-Sanchez said he did not know anything about the video or the search and he only saw the child as a child.
When questioned by police, Montalvo-Sanchez said he had been drinking the night before and was dreaming about having sex with an adult. He said he did not know the child was in the same bed with him. The child told police Montalvo-Sanchez offered to make breakfast after the assault. According to the complaint, the child retreated to another room to call family members about the alleged assault.
Montalvo-Sanchez faces a maximum prison sentence of 143 years and fines up to $200,000. He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 23.
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.