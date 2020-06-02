Wisconsin Dells man faces multiple theft charges

A Wisconsin Dells man was recently charged in Sauk County Circuit Court for two instances of alleged theft: one a firearm he is not legally allowed to own and the other a case of credit card fraud.
Hayden J. Breutzmann, 27, was released from jail Tuesday after he signed a $1,500 signature bond in each case. As conditions of the bonds, he is not allowed to have contact with any of the alleged victims.
According to criminal complaints filed in Sauk County, Breutzmann was arrested May 26 after a Grove Street resident reported that a rifle had been stolen from his home. The Smith and Wesson M&P15 was allegedly in Breutzmann’s hand, the other carrying his shoes, when he ran through the backyard of the home when he visited looking for the owner of the rifle. A woman at the home told officers she had chased Breutzmann, but he had gotten away.
Officers later found him in a residence on the same street, ordering Breutzmann to surrender at gunpoint. Authorities discovered he had been found guilty of felony bail jumping in February 2014, making it illegal for him to have possession of a firearm.
Breutzmann was charged with felony possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony and theft of movable property. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 24 years and fines up to $35,000.
In a separate case, Breutzmann was charged with felony burglary and identity theft for financial gain, a repeated offense, as well as a misdemeanor charge of credit card theft.
At about 3:30 p.m. April 2, a resident of the 300 block of Russell Street in Baraboo reported that his wallet had been stolen in mid-March, but due to the quarantine, he hadn’t noticed it right away. It was kept in the center console of his truck inside a garage. Along with $700 in missing cash, the owner said when he attempted to cancel credit cards, there were charges on them he hadn’t made.
Officers found the address where items from Home Depot had been sent. There was also an email attached to the orders that matched the woman who lived at the address. The woman said she had noticed Breutzmann ordered toolboxes and had seen him with a wallet matching the description of the stolen one, but he said he had recently purchased it, according to the complaint.
In cleaning out a room of the residence, the woman told authorities she had found a hidden Dewalt box that was purchased with the stolen credit cards. Breutzmann allegedly also tried to place about $200 in orders through Best Buy, but the company cancelled them after finding them suspicious. An address on the order was for Breutzmann’s mother’s home.
He faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 29 years and fines up to $55,000 for the additional case. Breutzmann is scheduled to return to court Aug. 3.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
