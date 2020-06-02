Wisconsin Dells man faces multiple theft charges

At about 3:30 p.m. April 2, a resident of the 300 block of Russell Street in Baraboo reported that his wallet had been stolen in mid-March, but due to the quarantine, he hadn’t noticed it right away. It was kept in the center console of his truck inside a garage. Along with $700 in missing cash, the owner said when he attempted to cancel credit cards, there were charges on them he hadn’t made.

Officers found the address where items from Home Depot had been sent. There was also an email attached to the orders that matched the woman who lived at the address. The woman said she had noticed Breutzmann ordered toolboxes and had seen him with a wallet matching the description of the stolen one, but he said he had recently purchased it, according to the complaint.

In cleaning out a room of the residence, the woman told authorities she had found a hidden Dewalt box that was purchased with the stolen credit cards. Breutzmann allegedly also tried to place about $200 in orders through Best Buy, but the company cancelled them after finding them suspicious. An address on the order was for Breutzmann’s mother’s home.

He faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 29 years and fines up to $55,000 for the additional case. Breutzmann is scheduled to return to court Aug. 3.

