Eds: Story includes graphic content and may be offensive to some readers.
A Wisconsin Dells man allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted a woman at her residence in Lyndon Station.
Dartanjon Flynn, 51, of Wisconsin Dells is charged with felonies second degree sexual assault and strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse; and misdemeanors battery, domestic abuse, and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse.
He faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the sexual assault charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the strangulation and suffocation charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
Deputy Rebecca Weber of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched July 5 to a report of domestic abuse that occurred in Lyndon, with the victim at a hospital in Baraboo.
Weber spoke with the ER nurse, who informed her an individual wanted to report a domestic incident that occurred at her residence with Dartanjon Flynn. The nurse said the victim had multiple injuries to her torso, face, and neck, and the victim wanted to report the incident as she did not want Flynn back at the residence. The victim filled out a lack of consent form and stated she was sexually assaulted by Flynn.
A registered nurse, who is also a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, completed an exam with the victim on July 6 and reporter her findings to dispatch. She found the victim had a subdural hematoma, or brain bleed, along with other injuries consistent with a sexual assault.
Weber interviewed the victim on July 6. The victim stated that on July 1 Flynn was in a “mood,” and they argued about money. She stated her medical condition was causing her to move slowly, which led Flynn to yell at her to hurry up and kick her from behind in the crotch.
Flynn tried making up with her, and forcefully asked the victim to have sex with him. The victim refused, and told Flynn he needed to leave or find someone else to sleep with.
Flynn then forcefully removed her clothes and raped her, despite her telling him at least five times to stop. While Flynn was assaulting her he strangled her for about one minute. After the assault, Flynn stayed in the residence overnight but left the following morning.
Officers arrested Flynn at the residence July 6 and transported to jail without incident. Flynn is tentatively scheduled for trial beginning Nov. 19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)