Wisconsin Dells man gets probation for drug, concealed weapon charges

His passenger, Paula M. Smekofske, of Baraboo, was also charged as a result of the traffic stop with felony narcotic sales, possessing an electric weapon and two counts of selling up to 10 grams of heroin. She was also charged with misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, carrying a concealed knife and obstructing an officer.

When he was asked to step out of the car, a pipe holding meth fell from his lap onto the road. Thompson told police the pipe was in his lap because the pair saw the police car turn around and follow their vehicle and Smekofske, who he didn’t know that well, began to get nervous over a bag of drugs she had lost in the car and put it there. Thompson said he didn’t know why they had been driving to different places though acknowledged he had seen Smekofske exchange a foil substance that was likely heroin with another woman during a stop and he saw Smekofske use meth during their time together.