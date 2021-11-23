Wisconsin Dells man gets probation for drug, concealed weapon charges

A Wisconsin Dells man arrested after getting out of a vehicle during a traffic stop only to have a pipe containing methamphetamine fall from his lap was sentenced Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Joshua J. Thompson, 42, faced a maximum prison sentence of more than 55 years and fines up to $160,500 for felony charges of possession with intent to sell narcotics as a party to a crime, distributing upto 10 grams of heroin as party to a crime and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as four counts of felony bail jumping.
Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Thompson to three years of probation with the conditions that he provide a DNA sample, undergo alcohol and other drug assessment and recommended treatment, not possess any controlled substances or dangerous weapons. If Thompson violates the conditions of his probation, he will be sentenced to time in local jail with huber release privileges for one count of bail jumping and the misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
He entered a no contest plea to each of those counts. The remaining charges were dismissed but “read in,” which means they were considered in sentencing. During the sentencing hearing Tuesday, prosecutor C. Remington McConnell and Thompson’s attorney, Blake Duren, gave a joint sentencing recommendation.
According to the criminal complaint, Thompson was driving his girlfriend’s car April 3 along Highway 12 near County Highway H in Delton when he was pulled over by Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Meeker.
His passenger, Paula M. Smekofske, of Baraboo, was also charged as a result of the traffic stop with felony narcotic sales, possessing an electric weapon and two counts of selling up to 10 grams of heroin. She was also charged with misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, carrying a concealed knife and obstructing an officer.
Police allegedly found a stun gun, a small box cutter and items used to take drugs as well as heroin mixed fentanyl and methamphetamine in Smekofske’s purse. Her case is still ongoing, with a trial scheduled for March 3.
The deputy pulled them over because the vehicle had a suspended license, according to the complaint. Thompson had a valid license.
When he was asked to step out of the car, a pipe holding meth fell from his lap onto the road. Thompson told police the pipe was in his lap because the pair saw the police car turn around and follow their vehicle and Smekofske, who he didn’t know that well, began to get nervous over a bag of drugs she had lost in the car and put it there. Thompson said he didn’t know why they had been driving to different places though acknowledged he had seen Smekofske exchange a foil substance that was likely heroin with another woman during a stop and he saw Smekofske use meth during their time together.
According to the complaint, the deputy found Smekofske was sweating “profusely” and had droopy eyelids. Thompson didn’t have any substances on him at the time of the arrest, though he had a foldable knife in his pants pocket, a longsword between the seat of the driver’s side of the car and a dagger between the center console and the driver’s seat.
A flare gun was found in the pocket of the door, which Thompson said he carries with him to keep animals away when he is in the woods owned by his girlfriend’s family.
