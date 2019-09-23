{{featured_button_text}}
Columbia County Courthouse stock wiscnews web only Portage

A Wisconsin Dells man avoided lengthy jail time on child abuse charges Monday by taking a plea deal.

Brian T. Alexander, 34, pleaded no contest Monday in Columbia County Circuit Court to three felony charges of child abuse by recklessly causing harm and three misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct.

Judge Troy Cross withheld adjudication on the three felony charges and approved a deferred prosecution agreement for 36 months. 

Cross ordered Alexander to complete six years of probation and serve 30 days of conditional jail time at his probation agent's discretion. Alexander was granted 12 days sentence credit. 

Cross also ordered Alexander to pay $929 in fines, undergo anger management therapy, comply with mental health counseling and attend parenting classes. Alexander is not allowed to have any contact with the victims while on probation.

Alexander was charged with child abuse and disorderly conduct in September 2018 after prosecutors and authorities said he shot Nerf darts tipped with needles at his stepchildren, who were between the ages of 6 and 9 at the time.

