Wisconsin Dells man sentenced for Haskins Park robbery

A Wisconsin Dells man was recently sentenced for his part in a robbery at Haskins Park in West Baraboo.
Isaac A. Ortiz, 19, was found guilty after pleading no contest to a felony count of robbery with threat of force March 17 in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock sentenced Ortiz to six months in jail without Huber release privileges and five years of probation. Conditions of his probation include undergoing an alcohol and drug treatment program and maintaining full-time employment or schooling. If he violates probation, Ortiz will be sent to state prison for five years and serve an additional five years of extended supervision.
According to the criminal complaint, the robbery victim had his clothes and about $250 in cash taken from him by Ortiz and three other men in late August. A former Baraboo man, Mason L. Acuna, was named as an accomplice and still has an ongoing case against him.
The victim in the complaint told police he was exchanging messages with a woman. When they agreed to spend time together, she picked him up in a blue Ford 500 pickup driven by another person. He tried to rent a hotel room, but was unsuccessful.
According to the complaint, the pair went to Haskins Park and were talking when the same truck pulled up with five men in it. The robbery victim told police four of the men approached him, one brandishing a black metal object that looked like a pipe.
Ortiz was carrying the potential weapon and holding it in a threatening way, the man said. He was then told to empty his pockets and give them his money. The group took roughly $250 in cash in different denominations and a backpack the man had been carrying with some clothes in it. The victim said he recognized Ortiz and another man, Acuna, during the exchange. He told police he was outnumbered with the four men standing around him and another in the truck.
After the men took his belongings, they got back into the truck and so did the woman, according to the complaint.
When police later saw the truck parked at First Stop gas station near the Ho-Chunk casino north of Baraboo, they stopped and searched the vehicle. In it, there was a tire iron matching a description the victim gave of a possible weapon and shirts he had been carrying in his bag.
Ortiz was facing more than 35 years in prison and fines up to $110,000. As part of his plea, three other felony bail jumping and three misdemeanor bail jumping charges were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were factored in during sentencing.
