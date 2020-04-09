Wisconsin Dells man sentenced for Haskins Park robbery

Ortiz was carrying the potential weapon and holding it in a threatening way, the man said. He was then told to empty his pockets and give them his money. The group took roughly $250 in cash in different denominations and a backpack the man had been carrying with some clothes in it. The victim said he recognized Ortiz and another man, Acuna, during the exchange. He told police he was outnumbered with the four men standing around him and another in the truck.

After the men took his belongings, they got back into the truck and so did the woman, according to the complaint.

When police later saw the truck parked at First Stop gas station near the Ho-Chunk casino north of Baraboo, they stopped and searched the vehicle. In it, there was a tire iron matching a description the victim gave of a possible weapon and shirts he had been carrying in his bag.

Ortiz was facing more than 35 years in prison and fines up to $110,000. As part of his plea, three other felony bail jumping and three misdemeanor bail jumping charges were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were factored in during sentencing.

