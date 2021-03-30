Wisconsin Dells man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of child

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lake Delton police officers responded to a residence to talk to an 11-year-old who told them that Montalvo-Sanchez laid down on a bed the child was already occupying on the morning of July 13, according to the complaint.

The child said at first it wasn’t a problem because Montalvo-Sanchez has his own children and the child has shared a bed with a parent in the past.

According to the complaint, Montalvo-Sanchez assumed the child was asleep when he assaulted the child. The 11-year-old faked sleep out of fear and said that Montalvo-Sanchez’s actions would likely have escalated if the child hadn’t gotten out of the bed while pretending to need to use the bathroom.

Montalvo-Sanchez initially checked to see if the child was asleep before continuing the assault.

When questioned by police, Montalvo-Sanchez said he did not know anything about the video and saw the child as a child. He told officers that he had been drinking the night before and was dreaming about having sex with an adult. Montalvo-Sanchez said he did not know the child was in the bed. He said he was asleep, which meant he didn’t remember anything the child claimed happened.

After the assault, the child went to another room to call family members.