Wisconsin Dells police investigating woman’s death

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is investigating a a woman was found dead Feb. 14.

Police were sent for a welfare check of two people staying in a room at the 1000 block of River Rd, according to a Feb. 15 news release from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department. Officers made contact at the room and were met by a man who said he was OK. When police asked about the female they were told she was deceased.

The male was detained and police are conducting an in depth death investigation. Police believe at this time this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Police are continuing to investigate information as it comes in.

Wisconsin Dells police are working with the Lake Delton Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation.

Names are not being released at this time as this is an active investigation. Police say it will release more information as it becomes available.