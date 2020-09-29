 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Dells police report crime up during Automotion weekend, Lake Delton reports lower numbers
AUTOMOTION WEEKEND

091720-dell-gallery-cars018.jpg (copy)

Attendees at the 34th annual Automotion Classic Car Show at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells walk by a line of classic cars Sept. 12. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department reported higher crime statistics during the weekend Sept. 11-13 compared to Lake Delton's police department, which reported lower numbers compared to previous years. 

 DELLS EVENTS ARCHIVE PHOTO

Wisconsin Dells Police Department logged higher crime numbers at this year’s Automotion weekend Sept. 11-13, while the Lake Delton Police Department reported less crime than previous years during the event.

The Dells Police Department issued 70 citations, 39 ordinance violations, four OWIs and reported two crashes from Sept. 11-Sept. 13, Jody Ward, Dells police chief said in an email. Ordinance violations also include squealing tires, also known as burnouts.

“Counting the number or citations that our department solely issued, our stats are significantly higher than last year,” Ward said in an email. He didn’t know why the stats were up compared to last year.

Dells’ Automotion rolls through rain, pandemic

In 36 hours from Sept. 11-13, the Lake Delton Police Department responded to 100 calls for service, took 20 reports, made nine arrests, issued 137 citations and 168 warnings, said Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman. Two officers from the department were assaulted, he said.

The state patrol, which assisted Lake Delton police with a motor detail, issued 122 citations and 167 warnings, Hardman said.

He said the numbers are down compared to last year. He also noticed the crowds were smaller compared to past Automotions.

“I can tell you there was less people here than normal,” he said.

Wisconsin Dells’ Automotion set to start Sept. 12 with precautions in place

Hardman said he believes Lake Delton’s numbers were down with the event re-scheduled for September due to COVID-19 and the rainy weather on the first day. He believes the decrease in crime had nothing to do with the change of the event's venue to Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park.

Hardman said the venue change to Mt. Olympus was a positive aspect because it helped control traffic flow.

He said the incident reports don’t come from the Automotion car show or the venue but from other people who cause nuisances outside the venue, like traffic violations, people doing burnouts in their vehicles and drunken driving.

“This is all the other nonsense of people who come up here,” Hardman said.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

Wisconsin Dells Police Department Crime Stats Sept 11-13

Traffic Citations;-; Ordinance Violations;-; OWI;-; Crash

Sept. 11;-; 26;-; 10;-; 1;-; 1

Sept. 12;-; 41;-; 25;-; 4;-; 0

Sept. 13;-; 3;-; 4;-; 0;-; 1

Source: Police Chief Jody Ward

Lake Delton Police Department Stats Sept. 11-13 (36 hours timeframe

Calls for service;-; 100 

Reports;-; 20

Arrests;-; 9 

Citations;-; 137

Warnings;-; 168

Officers assaulted;-; 2

Source: Police Chief Daniel Hardman

