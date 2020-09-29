Wisconsin Dells police report crime up during Automotion weekend, Lake Delton reports lower numbers

Wisconsin Dells Police Department logged higher crime numbers at this year’s Automotion weekend Sept. 11-13, while the Lake Delton Police Department reported less crime than previous years during the event.

The Dells Police Department issued 70 citations, 39 ordinance violations, four OWIs and reported two crashes from Sept. 11-Sept. 13, Jody Ward, Dells police chief said in an email. Ordinance violations also include squealing tires, also known as burnouts.

“Counting the number or citations that our department solely issued, our stats are significantly higher than last year,” Ward said in an email. He didn’t know why the stats were up compared to last year.

In 36 hours from Sept. 11-13, the Lake Delton Police Department responded to 100 calls for service, took 20 reports, made nine arrests, issued 137 citations and 168 warnings, said Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman. Two officers from the department were assaulted, he said.

The state patrol, which assisted Lake Delton police with a motor detail, issued 122 citations and 167 warnings, Hardman said.

He said the numbers are down compared to last year. He also noticed the crowds were smaller compared to past Automotions.