Wisconsin Dells woman charged for drugs after Lyndon crash

A Wisconsin Dells woman was allegedly found with methamphetamine in her vehicle after a crash in the town of Lyndon.
Mistine Cregger, 29, of Wisconsin Dells is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Oct. 2 Deputy Bradley Bires responded to the town of Lyndon for a report of a crash. Upon arrival Bires made contact with Mistine Cregger, who stated she was driving and not paying attention while tired. Bires observed that Cregger appeared to be under the influence of something, but could not smell an odor of alcohol while speaking with her.
Looking through the open driver side door Bires saw a white, crystal like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine on the front seat cushion. Told that Bires believed she was under the influence, Cregger responded that she does no drink and stated there was nothing illegal in the car. Cregger stated she did not know what the crystals Bires observed were.
Bires informed Cregger that another deputy and his K9 partner were on their way to search the car for possible drugs, and told Cregger she had a revoked driver’s license from a prior OWI in Sauk County. Cregger said she did not know her license was revoked and she thought it was suspended.
Cregger was placed in the back of the squad car while the K9 went around the car. The K9 did not show interest in the car but showed interest in two bags of personal belongings Cregger had placed on the trunk. Inside the two bags police found a small pouch containing two clear baggies each holding a white crystal like substance that was later field tested and came back positive for methamphetamine.
Bires spoke with Cregger, who stated the items should not have been there and did not claim ownership of the methamphetamine.
Cregger is scheduled for an initial appearance Dec. 8 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
