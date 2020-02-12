Wisconsin Dells woman charged with felony escape

A Wisconsin Dells woman who reportedly didn’t return to jail from work release is charged with felony escape in Columbia County.
Selina Rae Littlewolf, 36, faces up to six years in prison for the offense and up to six years in prison for felony bail jumping.
Authorities arrested Littlewolf on Feb. 6 after she didn’t return to Columbia County Jail from work at 1 a.m. Feb. 2, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a news release. Littlewolf is serving a 10-month sentence in Portage until July 18 on charges of driving while intoxicated (third offense), operating after revocation of driver’s license and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, Littlewolf’s work supervisor told investigators Littlewolf left work in the late evening of Feb. 1 and hadn’t returned to work since. Littlewolf called in sick to her workplace Feb. 2 and then called again Feb. 3 to say she was quitting the job. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reviewed video footage of Littlewolf leaving the jail in the early afternoon of Feb. 1.
Littlewolf remains in custody on a $5,000 cash bond and has a pretrial conference March 10 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
In Adams County, Littlewolf faces felony charges of fourth-offense OWI and fourth-offense operating a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration. She also faces misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run and bail jumping. Littlewolf has a status conference for these charges May 4.
