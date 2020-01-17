Wisconsin inmate accused of 1991 child sex assault in Columbia County

Rogers is also accused of having sex with the victim after he picked him up from prom in the spring of 1993, the complaint states. Rogers faces a misdemeanor charge of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older for that incident, which also allegedly occurred in the town of Pacific.

When the victim was 16 and 17, Rogers was in a relationship with a woman named Amy Piccolo, according to the complaint. The victim said this woman was a social worker and that he always wondered why she didn’t report what was going on.

Piccolo told law enforcement she first met the victim in 1992, according to the complaint. Piccolo said she and Rogers once went to a Pardeeville High School football game to watch the child play in the marching band and that the three of them also went to Florida together on vacation. Piccolo stated that Rogers had admitted to her that he was “molesting boys” and that he would target kids who had struggling parents and offer to help out.

During his initial appearance Judge Troy Cross read aloud the charges against Rogers and asked him about the alleged victim.

"Do you know who this is?" Cross said.

"I believe I do," Rogers said.