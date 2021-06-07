Wisconsin prisons to resume in-person visitation July 6

In-person visitation at state prison facilities will resume July 6, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections announced Monday.

All prison visits except for professional visits had been suspended since March 13, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Video visitation was still an option.

“We are very happy to again offer in-person visits,” DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said. “With COVID-19 infection numbers down and vaccination rates up, those in our care and their loved ones can again enjoy each other’s company face to face.”

If COVID-19 cases in a prison or the surrounding community start to rise, in-person visitation may be shut down for that facility, the agency said.

Nearly 11,000 of the state's roughly 19,400 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic, and 32 prisoners have died from the disease.

But infections have remained low throughout 2021, and more inmates are getting vaccinated every day.

On Friday, there were only 11 active cases across the state's more than 30 facilities, according to DOC's COVID-19 data dashboard.

