Wisconsin Rapids man found yelling in stopped car in town of Armenia charged with meth possession

Taylor asked Harrison to open the window, and after attempting to start the car he complied. Harrison said that he had run out of gas on his way to Wisconsin Rapids from Lancaster. When asked to see his driver’s license, Harrison said yes but hunched over himself and put his head down. Asked again, Harrison gave his license.

While speaking with Taylor, Harrison would occasionally yell. When asked how long he had been parked there, Harrison said since “it was day time.” During December it gets dark at about 4:30 p.m., and Harrison made the comment at about 3:45 a.m.

Taylor stepped away from the vehicle briefly, and when he returned Harrison had his head resting on the door frame. He attempted to give Harrison his license back but Harrison would only respond verbally, and would not raise his head. Asked how he could help, Harrison said he just needed gas and that there was a gas can in the back. There was no gas can in the vehicle. Asked if he needed an ambulance, Harrison sat up and said “it’s cold as hell.”

Harrison would have periods of time where he would not answer Taylor’s questions, and would moan while rocking back and forth. He denied any alcohol or drug use, saying instead that he was cold.