Wisconsin Rapids man found yelling in stopped car in town of Armenia charged with meth possession

A Wisconsin Rapids man is facing methamphetamine charges after he was allegedly found in possession of the drug while parked in a car outside an town of Armenia bar, yelling, honking the horn and asking for help.
Marcus Harrison, 44, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater, and misdemeanors possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater, and disorderly conduct, repeater. If convicted of the meth charge he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both. As Harrison has a prior conviction for felony battery by prisoners within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional four years in prison on each charge due to the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:05 a.m. Dec. 13, Deputy Jarett Taylor was dispatched to Third Street in the town of Armenia for a suspicious activity call.
According to initial information, a vehicle was parked on the road near the bar with its flashers on, honking the horn occasionally. The reporting party stated they heard yelling, moaning and pounding coming from the car, and that someone was asking for help and honking the horn.
Upon arrival at the scene, Taylor found a vehicle parked in the middle of the road with the flashers on, and a male, later identified as Marcus Harrison, speaking loudly from inside the vehicle. The rear driver’s side window was open, and Harrison had his body pointed towards the front driver’s side window.
Taylor asked Harrison to open the window, and after attempting to start the car he complied. Harrison said that he had run out of gas on his way to Wisconsin Rapids from Lancaster. When asked to see his driver’s license, Harrison said yes but hunched over himself and put his head down. Asked again, Harrison gave his license.
While speaking with Taylor, Harrison would occasionally yell. When asked how long he had been parked there, Harrison said since “it was day time.” During December it gets dark at about 4:30 p.m., and Harrison made the comment at about 3:45 a.m.
Taylor stepped away from the vehicle briefly, and when he returned Harrison had his head resting on the door frame. He attempted to give Harrison his license back but Harrison would only respond verbally, and would not raise his head. Asked how he could help, Harrison said he just needed gas and that there was a gas can in the back. There was no gas can in the vehicle. Asked if he needed an ambulance, Harrison sat up and said “it’s cold as hell.”
Harrison would have periods of time where he would not answer Taylor’s questions, and would moan while rocking back and forth. He denied any alcohol or drug use, saying instead that he was cold.
Taylor offered to let Harrison warm up in his squad car, to which Harrison initially acquiesced, but upon being informed he would need to be searched prior to entering the car, Harrison declined. Eventually, Harrison offered to let Taylor search his person and vehicle.
While Taylor was speaking with Harrison, two additional deputies arrived on scene. One of the deputies approached on the passenger side and told Harrison he might be able to get a tow to Wisconsin Rapids. While speaking with Harrison, the deputy spotted a syringe in the center console.
Taylor asked Harrison if he or anyone in his family was diabetic, and Harrison said “no.” He then tried to start the vehicle again.
Asked to step out of the vehicle, Harrison complied. As a deputy searched his person Harrison began walking away, but returned when ordered. Asked about the syringe Harrison said it belonged to a drug addict friend. Harrison claimed to have dropped the friend off earlier on Lancaster Street in Rome. Taylor noted that to get from Rome to Wisconsin Rapids drivers do not need to enter Juneau County.
Due to Harrison’s erratic behavior he was placed in handcuffs. A search of his person found a rock like substance in his pocket, wrapped in a clear baggie which was then wrapped in another clear baggie. Several field tests of the substance did not return a positive result. Nothing else of evidentiary value was found in the vehicle.
Harrison was placed under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and a substance which appeared to be a drug, and disorderly conduct.
After Harrison was transported to the jail, a deputy located a folded $20 bill in Harrison’s jacket pocked, which, when opened, contained a crystal like substance. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.