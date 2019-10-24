The woman authorities say admitted to shooting a Westfield man to death waived her preliminary hearing on a first-degree homicide charge Thursday in Sauk County Court.
Amber Lundgren, 35, shuffled into the courtroom in shackles, keeping her head down as she was escorted to her seat next to newly-appointed attorney Andrew Martinez. A change of counsel was filed Wednesday afternoon.
The proceeding was meant to be a preliminary hearing, but Martinez said Lundgren instead would waive her right to a time limit on the proceeding. The Richland Center woman remained silent and made little eye contact with anyone in the room, visibly crying as she was escorted back to jail.
Sauk County Circuit Judge Patricia Barrett, who noted before the session began that it would be a “short proceeding,” scheduled a pre-trial conference for Nov. 22. Lundgren will return to court Dec. 16.
Lundgren is charged with first-degree homicide for actions on the night of Sept. 21 and faces up to life in prison. She is currently being held at the Sauk County jail on a $500,000 cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Court:
In a series of interviews with detectives, she revealed that she had picked up 37-year-old Christopher Lytle from Ho-Chunk Casino and the two had driven around for a short time. Detectives tracked down Lundgren through surveillance video from the casino brought to their attention Sept. 25.
The two had dated more than a decade earlier, Lundgren told authorities, and she initially denied having seen him in years. Upon more questioning, she told detectives she acted in self-defense after Lytle prompted her to smoke marijuana and repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances toward her while she was driving.
After they arrived in a turnaround area on North Hein Road near Levee Road in the town of Fairfield, Lundgren told detectives she was unaware of her surroundings. When questioned, she said Lytle became violent when she rebuffed him and he had “slapped her around” before attempting to drag her out of the car and force himself on top of her.
Lundgren told detectives that in the scramble after Lytle knocked her down, she managed to roll away after hitting him and grabbed a handgun she kept in her purse for protection. She allegedly said she could see Lytle “out of the corner of her eye” when she shot him as he was on his knees facing away from her.
A UW pathologist deduced that Lytle had died as the result of two gunshots to the back of the neck near the head. Lundgren admitted to detectives that she was fearful Lytle would get back up and shot him again while leaning out of the vehicle, using the handle to balance.
According to the complaint, Lundgren disposed of the two fired cartridges, telling detectives she threw them in the dumpster at her home in Richland Center the next day. The gun later was located at her parents’ home, where she told detectives she had stored it.
