Woman accused of knocking out bar patron in Wisconsin Dells

A 32-year-old Stevens Point woman has been charged with substantial battery after she reportedly knocked out a woman who greeted her boyfriend at a Wisconsin Dells tavern.

Amber Dawn Lythjohan faces up to three years and six months in prison for the felony offense.

According to the criminal complaint, an employee of Nig's Bar on Broadway flagged down a Wisconsin Dells police officer in the early morning of Sept. 15 to report that a woman had just been beaten up. Lythjohan admitted to police the woman said “hi” to her boyfriend and that she “just lost it.” Lythjohan admitted to hitting the woman and throwing her to the ground because she was so upset.

The victim told the officer that she was having a hard time remembering the incident because she lost consciousness, the complaint states. A witness reported that when the woman had said “hi” to the man, Lythjohan ran at her, threw her to the ground and kicked her in the ribs and head.

Lythjohan reportedly screamed that she was going to kill them.

Lythjohan, free on a $500 recognizance bond, has a pretrial conference scheduled for Feb. 10 in Columbia County Circuit Court.

