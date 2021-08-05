Woman accused of stabbing, beating man in Wisconsin Dells resort

Walker spoke to police after being handcuffed. According to the complaint, she told Lake Delton Police Officer Kevin Sorenson that the man had been drinking excessively throughout the day and that he attacked her, pointing out a “slightly swollen” lower lip and swelling on her forehead she claimed came from the man punching her. Walker told the officer that the injuries on the man’s face came from her long fingernails when she was trying to defend herself.

She said the man initially grabbed silverware and threw it at her, including a knife that she said she was afraid he would use on her so she broke it.

Two witnesses who were in the room at the time said that Walker yelled at the man to wake up before hitting him, which prompted him to get up and the two began fighting. The two exchanged blows before the man left the room.

Walker told the officer she thought the man had left completely, which prompted her to try to put together her items and clean up the resort condominium. When he returned, they began fighting again.