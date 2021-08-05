Woman accused of stabbing, beating man in Wisconsin Dells resort

A woman accused of beating and stabbing a man in Lake Delton was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday.
Tia Titanisha Walker, 28, of Melrose Park, Illinois, was charged Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and fines up to $36,000.
According to the criminal complaint, Lake Delton police officers were called to Caribbean Club Resort, 1093 Canyon Road in Wisconsin Dells, after a desk worker reported just before 6:30 p.m. July 30 that a man had walked into the main office covered in blood, claiming to have been beaten while he was asleep.
The man was found sitting in the doorway of one of the condos with blood on his head and left hand. Officers noted blood on a blanket from the bedroom and in other areas of the suite. The man was taken via ambulance to St. Clare Hospital. Hospital workers told police that there were superficial lacerations on the top of his head that seemed to have likely come from a knife.
The man said he woke up to a Walker angry at him and hitting him. He had bite marks on his forearms and also broke a front tooth. The man said he didn’t remember leaving the room to go to the main office, only that police showed up and likely saved him.
Walker spoke to police after being handcuffed. According to the complaint, she told Lake Delton Police Officer Kevin Sorenson that the man had been drinking excessively throughout the day and that he attacked her, pointing out a “slightly swollen” lower lip and swelling on her forehead she claimed came from the man punching her. Walker told the officer that the injuries on the man’s face came from her long fingernails when she was trying to defend herself.
She said the man initially grabbed silverware and threw it at her, including a knife that she said she was afraid he would use on her so she broke it.
Two witnesses who were in the room at the time said that Walker yelled at the man to wake up before hitting him, which prompted him to get up and the two began fighting. The two exchanged blows before the man left the room.
Walker told the officer she thought the man had left completely, which prompted her to try to put together her items and clean up the resort condominium. When he returned, they began fighting again.
According to the complaint, one witness said they saw the man try to stab Walker with the knife before she broke it and that the man was going to get his handgun from a vehicle for self-defense. When he attempted to leave, they said Walker stabbed him in the head with the knife. He sat down near the door where police found him.
Walker had an initial hearing Tuesday. Conditions of her bond include no contact with the man who was stabbed. She is scheduled to return to court Oct. 7.
