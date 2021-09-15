Woman booked for burglary, two suspects remain at large following high speed chase in Columbia County

One suspect is in custody and the sheriff believes there are two suspects still at large after a high speed chase and home theft.
Early Wednesday morning authorities located a vehicle believed to be involved in a home theft in the town of West Point in Columbia County.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner released a statement on the incident that said as many as three suspects may be involved on Selwood Road in a nearby subdivision.
According to the press release, a sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in the Selwood subdivision around 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday and located an unoccupied car parked in the middle of Selwood Road with the headlights off and engine running.
The deputy said there was a handgun laying on the front seat of the vehicle and later found the three suspects were attempting to enter homes in the area. The deputy also saw a female suspect in the Selwood subdivision who was taken into custody.
Cecelia Goldsberry, 19, Madison, was transported to Columbia County Jail and booked on charges of party to the crime of burglary, party to the crime of theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and possession of THC.
“Additional deputies began responding to the area of the Selwood subdivision to assist in the search for suspects,” Brandner said. “One of the suspects had already illegally entered a home, located keys to a white in color GMC Sierra pickup, and fled the area in the stolen GMC.”
Then a high speed chase occurred as a male suspect fled reaching Highway 60 near Gastrow Road where Lodi Police used a tire deflation device to stop the truck. The suspect then allegedly fled the scent on foot.
Brandner said a K-9 search and other searching efforts were conducted, but the suspect was not located. Then around 8:30 a.m. another vehicle was reported stolen a few miles from where the suspect was last scene.
Sheriff Brandner said the suspect driver was a black male wearing a red hoodie with a black face mask. Brandner said in the press release that a third suspect was not located and is at large.
Two handguns were recovered from the scene.
“The public is reminded to lock their homes and vehicles, remove valuables from plain sight, and report any suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency,” Brandner said.
Homeowners in the Selwood subdivision have been asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office if they notice anything missing, damaged or anything suspicious.
The incident remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff.