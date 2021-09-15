Woman booked for burglary, two suspects remain at large following high speed chase in Columbia County

One suspect is in custody and the sheriff believes there are two suspects still at large after a high speed chase and home theft.

Early Wednesday morning authorities located a vehicle believed to be involved in a home theft in the town of West Point in Columbia County.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner released a statement on the incident that said as many as three suspects may be involved on Selwood Road in a nearby subdivision.

According to the press release, a sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in the Selwood subdivision around 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday and located an unoccupied car parked in the middle of Selwood Road with the headlights off and engine running.

The deputy said there was a handgun laying on the front seat of the vehicle and later found the three suspects were attempting to enter homes in the area. The deputy also saw a female suspect in the Selwood subdivision who was taken into custody.

Cecelia Goldsberry, 19, Madison, was transported to Columbia County Jail and booked on charges of party to the crime of burglary, party to the crime of theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and possession of THC.

