Woman charged with child neglect after infant death in Spring Green

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with felony child neglect that resulted in an infant’s death in February 2019 in Spring Green.

Mariah L. Gay, of San Antonio, Texas, faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and fines of up to $100,000 for the overdose death of her 13-month-old daughter.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities responded to a Spring Green residence where Gay was living at the time with her infant daughter. Responders found a man at about 4:45 a.m. trying to comfort the infant, who was having trouble breathing. The man told authorities that the child had experienced about 30 seizures in five minutes and had fixed, dilated pupils.

A reddish substance, later identified as Flaming Red Hot Cheetos dust, was on the child’s mouth and fingers, but her skin was otherwise a normal color. Responders checked the infant for injuries but found none. Spring Green Ambulance workers transported the infant to UW Hospital in Madison, meeting Middleton paramedics in Black Earth for a transfer. According to the complaint, the child died before arriving at the hospital.

Autopsy results revealed in March 2019 that the cause of death was “a massive ingestion of Bupropion.” Gay takes Bupropion, which is an anti-depressant medication, according to the complaint.