Woman charged with embezzling from West Baraboo business

Management said when Hodges was fired they asked about the missing cash payments and Hodges said she didn’t know where it had gone, promising to send a cashier’s check in the mail that never came. Account managers with the company provided statements that showed missing deposits between June and October 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the complaint, they “compiled a booklet containing many of the work orders and invoices of the jobs that had money go missing. Many of the work orders and invoices had hand written notes on them from Victoria.”

The detective met with Hodges in September. In August 2019, almost $8,000 had gone missing and there had been no deposits the entire month, but Hodges said she had surgery and had been out of the office. She said a house she recently moved into during cancer treatments was purchased by her mother.

Hodges said she remembered driving out to sites to collect cash or meeting with customers in public locations to get money from them.

At some point, Hodges said she was told by a manager to mail checks to the bank instead of going to the bank in person because of her frequent absences due to illness.

“I don’t understand where any of it had gone either,” Hodges said.