Woman charged with fleeing Beaver Dam police

JUNEAU – A 24-year-old Mississippi woman made her initial appearance on Monday for charges of fleeing from Beaver Dam police last weekend.
Andrika Wyatt is charged with a felony count of vehicle operator fleeing or eluding an officer and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. She could face up to 4 years in prison if convicted of both charges.
Wyatt appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer. She was placed on a $1,000 cash bond with conditions that she not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
According to the criminal complaint, Wyatt almost struck a Beaver Dam officer while fleeing an apartment in a vehicle in the 100 block of Washington Street on Sunday around 10:20 p.m. Police were dispatched to the home after a complaint was made that a woman and men were arguing at the home. Wyatt left when police began questioning the man who lived in the apartment.
The vehicle was registered to a person who lived in the 100 block of Gould Street and police went to that home and talked with the owner. They found the vehicle parked in a driveway in the area but was not occupied. Wyatt was allegedly seen running by one of the Beaver Dam officers and taken into custody.
According to the criminal complaint, Wyatt told police that she had dated the man she had been arguing with earlier and he had went to Mississippi to visit his parents for Christmas. While down there, the man asked Wyatt to drive him back to Beaver Dam, and she agreed as long as he would pay for her ticket back to Mississippi. Wyatt allegedly said the money for the ticket is what they were arguing about when the police arrived.
A preliminary hearing will be held on Jan. 9.
