Woman charged with fleeing Beaver Dam police

JUNEAU – A 24-year-old Mississippi woman made her initial appearance on Monday for charges of fleeing from Beaver Dam police last weekend.

Andrika Wyatt is charged with a felony count of vehicle operator fleeing or eluding an officer and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. She could face up to 4 years in prison if convicted of both charges.

Wyatt appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer. She was placed on a $1,000 cash bond with conditions that she not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint, Wyatt almost struck a Beaver Dam officer while fleeing an apartment in a vehicle in the 100 block of Washington Street on Sunday around 10:20 p.m. Police were dispatched to the home after a complaint was made that a woman and men were arguing at the home. Wyatt left when police began questioning the man who lived in the apartment.

The vehicle was registered to a person who lived in the 100 block of Gould Street and police went to that home and talked with the owner. They found the vehicle parked in a driveway in the area but was not occupied. Wyatt was allegedly seen running by one of the Beaver Dam officers and taken into custody.