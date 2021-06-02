Woman charged with maintaining Baraboo drug place near elementary school

A former Baraboo woman charged with selling drugs out of her home near an elementary school was released on a $350 cash bond Tuesday.

Karissa L. Litscher, 43, of Reedsburg, faces more than 12 years in prison for a felony charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place with intent to sell a controlled substance near a school.

According to the criminal complaint, the Baraboo Police Department had heard about drug activity at 408 First Street in the city for “the past several months” and neighbors had reported short-term visitors to the home with license plates that match known drug sellers and users within the area.

The home stands roughly 172 feet from St. Joseph Catholic School. Two people arrested for other suspected charges told police they had bought drugs there from Litscher. The property was declared a nuisance property in 2020 due to previous search warrant executions for drugs. It had 92 search warrants executed against it since 2017.

Around 9:30 a.m. May 25, officers with the Sauk County Drug Task Force and Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on the residence. Police found Litscher, Kenneth R. Williams, Troy A. Schiller, Abigail J. Sawyer and Debra L. Litscher in the home.