Woman charged with stealing more than $20K in silver coins from Cross Plains neighbor

A woman charged with stealing more than $20,000 from her neighbor appeared Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Tiffany M. Statz, 29, of Cross Plains, faces 10 years in prison and a fine up to $25,000 for a felony count of theft as a repeater. During a motion hearing Monday, her attorney, Leonie Dolch, argued for Statz’s bond to be reduced. It had been initially set at $1,000 in cash. It was amended Monday by Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett to $500 cash.

According to the criminal complaint, a neighbor asked Statz to help him move a heavy container in mid-August that the neighbor told police was full of silver dollar coins which in total value were roughly $17,000.

The neighbor said that he did not tell Statz the coins were in the container and that she was the only other person who would have known its location. When the neighbor went to retrieve the coins the next day to organize and place in a safety deposit box at a bank, they were missing.

Police spoke with a manager at Jim’s Coins and Precious Metals of Madison, who said that around 1 p.m. Aug. 17, a woman showed up asking the value of a handful of silver coins. When the manager said he could give her $22 per coin, a man brought in more coins kept in a blue and white cooler that had the neighbor’s name and phone number on the bottom.