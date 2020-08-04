Woman guilty in 2019 fatal crash into Beaver Dam River

JUNEAU – Cindy Esparza wiped tears off her face Tuesday as she entered a no contest plea to a charge related to the 2019 death of her boyfriend Jared Frakes, who was a passenger in her vehicle when it crashed into Beaver Dam River.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger found Esparza, 24, Beaver Dam, guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Esparza entered an agreement with the prosecution under which they will not argue for her spend more than five years in the prison system.
Esparza was the driver April 2, 2019, when her Jeep Patriot went into the Beaver Dam River near Ryan Cantafio’s Way at 2 a.m. The vehicle left Madison Street and went through a guardrail into the river. Frakes was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center — Beaver Dam after being pulled from the car.
According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle was upside down and was almost completely submerged. An officer jumped down off the retaining wall onto the rocks. The officer called for a rope because of the current in the water.
Other officers arrived at the scene and they reached the vehicle, but had difficulty breaking the window because of the conditions in the water. According to the complaint, an officer gained entry to the vehicle after opening the rear driver’s side door, when he saw a car seat in the vehicle. The driver’s side door was opened and Esparza was rescued from the car. The complaint says an officer smelled alcohol on Esparza while taking her to the shore.
The Beaver Dam Fire Department dive team was needed to reach Frakes on the passenger side of the vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, two people who had been with Esparza and Frakes earlier that night told officers the couple had been drinking at the former Johnny’s Lounge and Esparza drank a mixed drink and about four or five shots of tequila. The two arrived at the bar between 10 and 11:30 p.m.
Police received results from Esparza’s blood draw April 30, which showed she had a blood-alcohol level of .212, more than double the legal limit of .08.
The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed by the Department of Corrections. Sentencing will occur on Oct. 22.
Terri Pederson
