Woman guilty in 2019 fatal crash into Beaver Dam River

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – Cindy Esparza wiped tears off her face Tuesday as she entered a no contest plea to a charge related to the 2019 death of her boyfriend Jared Frakes, who was a passenger in her vehicle when it crashed into Beaver Dam River.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger found Esparza, 24, Beaver Dam, guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Esparza entered an agreement with the prosecution under which they will not argue for her spend more than five years in the prison system.

Esparza was the driver April 2, 2019, when her Jeep Patriot went into the Beaver Dam River near Ryan Cantafio’s Way at 2 a.m. The vehicle left Madison Street and went through a guardrail into the river. Frakes was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center — Beaver Dam after being pulled from the car.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle was upside down and was almost completely submerged. An officer jumped down off the retaining wall onto the rocks. The officer called for a rope because of the current in the water.