Woman guilty in Sauk County child neglect case

The investigation will be filed by Feb. 11 which will give Gay’s attorney, Allison Markoski, time to review it and possibly submit an alternative presentence investigation to the court before the sentencing hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, Gay was charged with negligence in the death of her 13-month-old daughter after a man found the toddler in the early morning hours in February 2019. The child was having trouble breathing and the man said she had 30 seizures in about five minutes. He also noted she had fixed, dilated pupils.

Responders found a residue later identified as Flaming Red Hot Cheetos on the child’s mouth and fingers. She died while being taken via ambulance to UW Hospital in Madison.

Autopsy results found the child died after a “massive ingestion of bupropion,” which is an anti-depressant prescribed to Gay. Two other residents of the Sauk County home went into the basement where Gay lived at the time and found a messy space, with dirty diapers on the dresser, Cheetos piled up in the crib and no sheets on the bed. They found pills throughout the area and bagged them. Detectives later found a prescription bottle with its top off and pills on a pile of children’s toys and clothing.