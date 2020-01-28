Woman identified in New Year's Day death at Market Basket in Portage

Police identified the 20-year-old Portage woman found dead at the Market Basket convenience store as Dakota M. Marlow.

Portage Police Det. Lt. Dan Garrigan said a female patron of the store located at 403 DeWitt St. wanted to use the bathroom in the afternoon of Jan. 1 but couldn’t get in because the door was locked. After waiting for some time, the patron requested assistance from the Market Basket’s owner. Believing the door was jammed or accidentally locked, the owner opened the door and when the patron entered the bathroom, she found Marlow.

Police responded to the welfare check at Market Basket at 3:30 p.m. where Marlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Garrigan said Tuesday the case is still active and police are waiting for the final autopsy results.

Police encourage residents to come forward with information they might have concerning Marlow’s whereabouts prior to her death that afternoon.

“We investigate all deaths as suspicious until proven otherwise, and so we’ll be continuing in that vein,” Det. Bob Bagnall said earlier this month.

An obituary on the Kratz Funeral Home website says Marlow was born in Baraboo and is survived by her parents, three siblings and other family and friends.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.