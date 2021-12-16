 Skip to main content
Woman killed in Baraboo house fire identified
Woman killed in Baraboo house fire identified

Emergency crews work Monday morning at 500/502 4th St. in Baraboo after a house fire killed the owner, Carolyn R. Hanley, and her dog.

The Baraboo Police Department identified Thursday the woman who died in a house fire Sunday night as Carolyn R. Hanley, 79.

Authorities recovered her body Monday after reinforcing the building's structure to make it safe for police and fire crews to enter. Her dog also died in the fire.

Baraboo Fire Department personnel found the duplex at 500/502 4th St. half engulfed in flames after receiving the call at 10:33 p.m. Sunday, according to a previous news release from the Baraboo Police Department.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

Two other people, their cat and a second dog were evacuated from the less damaged side of the duplex.

The fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s office and the Baraboo Fire and Police departments, according to the Thursday news release.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

