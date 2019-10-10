JUNEAU — A 38-year-old inmate at Taycheedah Correctional Institution will not spend any additional time in prison for bringing heroin into the Dodge County Jail.
Katie Gamboeck, formerly of Reeseville, is already serving a prison sentence for a 2017 bail jumping charge. She appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday and pleaded no contest to a charge of delivering illegal articles to an inmate.
Dodge County Circuit Judge Joseph Sciascia found Gamboeck guilty. He imposed and stayed a prison sentence and placed her on probation for three years. In addition, she must maintain absolute sobriety. She may not possess drugs or drug paraphernalia. She may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity deals with the sale of alcohol. She also must undergo an AODA assessment and pay fines and court fees.
In September 2018, Gamboeck appeared in court for the Treatment Alternatives and Diversion program, but was terminated from the program and taken to jail.
You have free articles remaining.
Gamboeck and another woman were put in the same pod in the jail. According to the criminal complaint, the other woman told staff that Gamboeck slid a piece of paper under her cell door and told her it was heroin. The woman said she ingested some of the heroin. She then flushed the rest down the toilet before informing the jail staff about what had happened.
According to the criminal complaint, Gamboeck said she had gone to court and had brought the heroin with her. She was taken into custody, so she concealed the heroin in her mouth before she was taken into the jail.
She also allegedly admitted to giving the heroin to the other inmate. According to the criminal complaint, she told the staff that she had purchased the heroin from an acquaintance in the Oshkosh area.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)