Woman sentenced for Ho-Chunk casino attack

In early September 2016, police were called to the casino to meet with a 61-year-old Minnesota man bleeding from his left eye and arm. He told authorities a woman in her 20s asked him to borrow money while they were sitting at a blackjack table earlier that night, but he did not provide her with any.

The man said Chang told him she was out of money and needed to drive back to Milwaukee, where she lived at the time, but she was having trouble staying awake. He told police that he didn’t assume Chang was a sex worker or that there was any expectation of sex between the two, but that he agreed to let her sleep in his room.

According to the complaint, the man told police he awoke in the middle of the night to find Chang rifling through his things and when he tried to stop her, she began hitting him with a coat hanger. After a lengthy struggle, the man said he forced her out of the room as she was scratching and biting him.

The man had a torn retina in the attack, which required surgery to repair, according to authorities. Chang was identified as the woman who attacked him after a detective with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office connected images taken from casino security footage to another case at the local Wells Fargo bank, where Chang allegedly attempted to cash a check with an expired identification under a different name.