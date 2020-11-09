Woman sentenced for Ho-Chunk casino attack

A woman was found guilty Wednesday after pleading no contest to felony aggravated battery stemming from her attack on a man in 2016 at the Ho-Chunk casino near Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells.
Chia Chang, 30, Wauwatosa, had been charged with felony robbery with use of force and aggravated battery, but the robbery charge was dismissed as part of the agreement between Chang and the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko sentenced Chang to three years of probation. Chang is prohibited from going into any gambling-based business, having any contact with the man she injured and will be required to undergo alcohol and other drug counseling as conditions of the probation. Klicko also ordered Chang to pay $200 in restitution.
Chang was sentenced after an arrest warrant was issued for her in March 2018 after she twice failed to show up for proceedings. She was not seen again in court until September 2019, during which she said she had to get away from family members, and was then released on $1,000 cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint, Chang told authorities she did not remember the night at the Ho-Chunk casino when she attempted to steal money from a man before hitting him. She said she suffers from blackouts and had previously spent time in a mental healthcare facility.
In early September 2016, police were called to the casino to meet with a 61-year-old Minnesota man bleeding from his left eye and arm. He told authorities a woman in her 20s asked him to borrow money while they were sitting at a blackjack table earlier that night, but he did not provide her with any.
The man said Chang told him she was out of money and needed to drive back to Milwaukee, where she lived at the time, but she was having trouble staying awake. He told police that he didn’t assume Chang was a sex worker or that there was any expectation of sex between the two, but that he agreed to let her sleep in his room.
According to the complaint, the man told police he awoke in the middle of the night to find Chang rifling through his things and when he tried to stop her, she began hitting him with a coat hanger. After a lengthy struggle, the man said he forced her out of the room as she was scratching and biting him.
The man had a torn retina in the attack, which required surgery to repair, according to authorities. Chang was identified as the woman who attacked him after a detective with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office connected images taken from casino security footage to another case at the local Wells Fargo bank, where Chang allegedly attempted to cash a check with an expired identification under a different name.
She was found guilty of six felony charges of misappropriation of identity to obtain money and a single felony count of forgery Aug. 13 and sentenced to an additional four years of probation by Klicko in that case.
