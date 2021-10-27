Woman sentenced to probation for North Freedom drug trafficking

A Reedsburg woman was sentenced Friday for her part in selling illegal drugs out of a home in North Freedom.
Jonnica J. Cross, 26, faced a maximum prison sentence of more than 17 years and fines over $45,000 after initially being charged with felony counts of possessing and selling up to a gram of cocaine, up to 200 grams of marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place as well as a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Cross was found guilty after pleading no contest solely to the drug trafficking charge. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock sentenced Cross to three years of probation with the conditions that she undergo alcohol and other drug treatment, maintain absolute sobriety and not possess any controlled substances.
If Cross violates the conditions, she will be sent to Sauk County Jail for 12 months with huber release privileges.
The other charges in the case were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.
Cross was arrested after a North Freedom resident called the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office in September 2019. According to the criminal complaint, the woman had been hit in the head during a fight and said she was bleeding and the person who hit her was still in the building with a gun.
Deputies arrived and spoke to Brandon Jermaine Taylor, 29, of Reedsburg. Taylor said he temporarily lived with the woman who called but hadn’t been involved in the fight. When deputies asked to go into the residence, Taylor allegedly left and deputies found roughly 44 grams of marijuana and less than one gram of cocaine in the home.
The woman who called deputies said both Taylor and Cross had been living in the home and said the area where the drugs were found belonged to the couple. Police sent DNA tests gathered after executing a warrant on their home in April to the state crime lab and found both had interacted with the containers that held the drugs.
Taylor was charged with counts identical to Cross. His case is still pending in Sauk County court, with a jury trial scheduled for December.
