Woman speaks out about alleged assaults by Baraboo pastor awaiting sentence for sexual assault of child

Metzger would make sure the girl was crying and begging for him not to tell her mother what he had done and told her that if anyone else found out, she would be sent away from her family.

“There was a lot of shame around it,” Bowden said. “He had this power over me, because if I didn’t go with him, he might have to tell my mom.”

It wasn’t until Bowden said Metzger escalated his assaults that she became overwhelmed and upset, crying and screaming, threatening to tell her parents herself if he ever touched her again.

Her sister broke up with Metzger after a time and he returned to eastern Wisconsin. Bowden said throughout her life Metzger had been relatively “nothing” to her as she got older and buried the memories. At some point in early adulthood, she divulged what had happened to family members, but had not spoken about it in roughly 20 years before receiving those messages.

According to a report of an interview between Metzger and Baraboo Det. Jeremy Drexler in 2011, the pastor admitted to sending messages and trying to contact Bowden, but called the claim of him sexually assaulting her when she was a child “extremely outlandish” and said she made it up.