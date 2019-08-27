JUNEAU — A 43-year-old former Beaver Dam woman was found guilty of her fifth offense of drunken driving Tuesday and must pay restitution to Beaver Dam for a hit-and-run crash that damaged a pole last winter near the intersection of Front and West streets.
Tera Lee Brandt, who currently resides in Rothschild, appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger. Brandt’s sentence was withheld, and she was placed on probation for five years. As conditions of probation, she must serve 365 days in jail. She must undergo an AODA assessment, maintain absolute sobriety and not enter any establishment whose primary business activity includes the sale of alcohol. Her driver’s license is revoked for 36 months, and she must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle she owns or operates for 36 months. She also must pay $2,063 in restitution to the city of Beaver Dam.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police responded to a hit-and-run crash at the corner of West and Front streets on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. The vehicle had crashed into a pole, and a woman carrying a mug was seen walking away from the scene.
Police located Brandt in the 300 block of West Third Street. She allegedly attempted to hide on one of the front porches on the block after noticing the police. Brandt said she was not injured in the crash and admitted she did not live at the home.
Brandt submitted to a preliminary breathalyzer test, which resulted in a blood-alcohol level reading of .224, nearly three times the legal limit of .08. Due to her previous convictions, Brandt’s legal limit is .02. She previously was convicted of OWI in 1999, 2002, 2004 and 2006.
