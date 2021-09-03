Woman who authorities say admitted to shooting Westfield man arrested for breaking bond in homicide case

In a letter to Screnock, Lundgren’s attorney, Andrew Martinez, said that Lundgren neglected her check-in requirement accidentally because she was busy getting her three children ready for and driving them to their first day of school.

“At approximately 11:30 a.m. she realized she’d forgotten to check in, and she immediately called the Richland County Sheriff, the Sauk County Sheriff and the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office,” Martinez wrote. “At that point, law enforcement had taken no action on her failure to report. ...As the criminal complaint makes clear, Ms. Lundgren continued to wear her GPS monitor throughout this period, and made no attempt to leave Richland County.”

In the complaint, Bulin noted that authorities used the GPS monitoring system to locate Lundgren, first trying to find her at a local restaurant before tracking her down in a local park and arresting her.

Martinez went on to argue that the Sauk County DA’s argument that the $10,000 cash bond be forfeited was not legally required and “the imposition of substantially more bond is not appropriate and is not required by justice.”