Wonewoc man charged with multiple felonies after alleged repeated sexual assault of a minor

A Wonewoc man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor over a more than two-year period.
Joel Reavis, 31, of Wonewoc is charged with two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child, failure to prevent; three counts of felony incest with a child by a stepparent; two counts of felony sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age; and misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for each of the seven felony counts.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Dec. 27, 2019 Detective Benjamin Goehring interviewed a victim over an investigation into a possible sexual assault and other behavior occurring between the victim, while a minor and afterwards, and Joel Reavis.
The victim stated Reavis would require the victim to send nude photographs in exchange for allowing the victim to receive permission for activities. The victim told Goehring these instances occurred in three different houses they lived in, with occurrences in Wonewoc, Elroy, and in Vernon County.
According to the victim, the instances of providing photographs began in March of 2015 and continued through October 2018. The victim further alleged that Reavis began “groping” the victim during this period on at least eight occasions.
Goehring, after interviewing the victim, performed a non-custodial interview of Reavis on Jan. 23, 2020. Reavis stated he was trying to “build up” the victim, and teach the victim to “not submit to other’s requests.”
Reavis admitted to requesting and receiving photographs from the victim. According to Reavis, he would request photographs from the victim whenever the victim wanted permission for an activity or to receive clothing, cellphones, or to go to a concert. Reavis reiterated to Goehring that he made the requests to teach the victim a lesson.
During the interview Reavis did not admit to groping the victim. However, he also admitted the victim did not have a reason to lie about the groping, and stated when the victim confronted him about the groping he had been drunk the previous night on each occasion.
Reavis is scheduled for an initial appearance July 29 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.