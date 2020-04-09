Wonewoc man charged with multiple felonies after alleged repeated sexual assault of a minor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Wonewoc man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor over a more than two-year period.

Joel Reavis, 31, of Wonewoc is charged with two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child, failure to prevent; three counts of felony incest with a child by a stepparent; two counts of felony sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age; and misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for each of the seven felony counts.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Dec. 27, 2019 Detective Benjamin Goehring interviewed a victim over an investigation into a possible sexual assault and other behavior occurring between the victim, while a minor and afterwards, and Joel Reavis.

The victim stated Reavis would require the victim to send nude photographs in exchange for allowing the victim to receive permission for activities. The victim told Goehring these instances occurred in three different houses they lived in, with occurrences in Wonewoc, Elroy, and in Vernon County.