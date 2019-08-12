A Wonewoc man is charged with his sixth operating while intoxicated offense after being pulled over in Elroy.
Michael Segars, 50, of Wonewoc is charged with felony operating while intoxicated – sixth offense, and misdemeanor bail jumping. He faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officer Brandon Arenz was patrolling Main St. in Elroy Aug. 4 when he observed a vehicle turn onto Main St. from Franklin St. The vehicle swayed in its lane and completely crossed the center line on two occasions.
Arenz pulled the vehicle over, and identified the driver as Michael Segars. During initial contact with Segars, Arenz noticed a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle, and Segar displayed glassy eyes and slurred speech.
Segars claimed the radio was playing in the vehicle, and that was the reason he crossed the centerline. Asked how much he had to drink, Segars said he had “a couple,” later specifying he consumed four jack and cokes.
Arenz returned to his vehicle to check Segars information and found that Segars had a 0.02 restriction for alcohol. Arenz requested Segars exit the vehicle and perform field sobriety tests, with Segars complying.
Arenz asked Segars to perform the horizontal gaze nystagmus, walk and turn, and one leg stand tests. During the tests Arenz observed multiple indicators of impairment. A preliminary breath test gave a reading of 0.09.
Segars was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail. He is scheduled for an initial appearance Sept. 11 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)