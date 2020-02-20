Wonewoc woman arrested after allegedly hitting people, vehicles

A Wonewoc woman is under arrest after allegedly hitting people and kicking vehicles in Lyndon.
Megan Lemoine, 36, of Wonewoc is charged with felony bail jumping, and misdemeanors battery, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct. If convicted she faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 6:45 p.m. Jan. 27, Deputy Molly Morris was dispatched to a residence in Lyndon for reports of a woman identified as Megan Lemoine hitting people and damaging vehicles.
Morris arrived at the scene and made contact with a witness, who stated Lemoine was still in the residence. According to the witness, Lemoine was “nervous” about her possible jail sentence in an upcoming Sauk County case and was speaking with a male at the residence when she jumped on top of the witness.
Both witnesses told Morris of similar conduct by Lemoine in the past. The first witness also produced a recording of Lemoine during the incident taken with a cell phone, which was provided to Morris.
During the incident, Lemoine knocked the witness’s glasses off, pulled her hair, struck her on the face, and pushed her to the ground. The witness complained of pain in her elbow and expressed concern about her knee.
The second witness told Morris Lemoine began kicking vehicles after becoming upset, at one point getting her foot stuck between the tire and bumper of a vehicle.
Morris attempted make contact with Lemoine by phone and by knocking on the door of the residence, but was unsuccessful. Lemoine was not located during a search of the residence.
Lemoine is scheduled for an initial appearance Feb. 26 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
