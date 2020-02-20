Wonewoc woman arrested after allegedly hitting people, vehicles

A Wonewoc woman is under arrest after allegedly hitting people and kicking vehicles in Lyndon.

Megan Lemoine, 36, of Wonewoc is charged with felony bail jumping, and misdemeanors battery, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct. If convicted she faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 6:45 p.m. Jan. 27, Deputy Molly Morris was dispatched to a residence in Lyndon for reports of a woman identified as Megan Lemoine hitting people and damaging vehicles.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morris arrived at the scene and made contact with a witness, who stated Lemoine was still in the residence. According to the witness, Lemoine was “nervous” about her possible jail sentence in an upcoming Sauk County case and was speaking with a male at the residence when she jumped on top of the witness.

Both witnesses told Morris of similar conduct by Lemoine in the past. The first witness also produced a recording of Lemoine during the incident taken with a cell phone, which was provided to Morris.