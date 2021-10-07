Wonewoc woman released on bond after being accused of burglarizing occupied home

A Wonewoc woman was recently released on a $2,500 signature bond after being accused of breaking into an occupied home while its residents were asleep.
April Dawn Watson, 42, was charged with felony burglary and three counts of felony bail jumping. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko set her signature bond during an initial appearance Sept. 27 with special conditions that Watson have no contact with the residents of the home where she was arrested.
According to the criminal complaint, a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy was called Sept. 23 to check on a vehicle parked in the middle of Johnson Road near State Highway 33 in the town of Greenfield. As the car was being towed, dispatchers told the deputy about a call from a nearby landowner who said that a woman had been walking through his backyard.
The man said the woman told him she was just walking by, but he felt she was acting suspiciously and described her appearance. When the deputy spoke to the man, he said the dog started barking, which is when he saw the woman later identified as Watson walking through his backyard and she continued east on Highway 33.
According to the complaint, the deputy drove around the area looking for Watson, who was wearing a red T-shirt, when he saw her walking near a home close by. She was walking around the residence, but disappeared when the deputy drove down the driveway. The deputy saw that a patio door and garage door were open, with all of the doors to one of the parked cars open and items scattered around inside. There was also cash on the floor of the garage.
The deputy spoke to the homeowners, who were at the home. One said she had been asleep and heard movement around the house but assumed it was the other resident. The other resident said the same. They said Watson likely gained access to the home through an unlocked patio door and went down to the basement, where one of them had been sleeping, and had taken cash from a nearby wallet before exiting to the garage. A jewelry box had been opened and a TV stand door left ajar.
Deputy Mueller and K9 Bear were called to the scene. They found Watson in a field near the edge of the property. When they ordered her to lie down and arrested her, they found Watson had a set of keys and $20 in random bills.
According to court records, Watson faces bail jumping charges from a bond issued Jan. 13 in a pending Sauk County burglary case, a bond issued May 12 from a pending Sauk County bail jumping and misdemeanor theft case and a cash bond issued June 7 in a pending Juneau County Circuit Court case in which Watson was charged with burglary and criminal trespass.
Watson is scheduled to return Dec. 9 to Sauk County court.
