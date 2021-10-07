Wonewoc woman released on bond after being accused of burglarizing occupied home

A Wonewoc woman was recently released on a $2,500 signature bond after being accused of breaking into an occupied home while its residents were asleep.

April Dawn Watson, 42, was charged with felony burglary and three counts of felony bail jumping. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko set her signature bond during an initial appearance Sept. 27 with special conditions that Watson have no contact with the residents of the home where she was arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy was called Sept. 23 to check on a vehicle parked in the middle of Johnson Road near State Highway 33 in the town of Greenfield. As the car was being towed, dispatchers told the deputy about a call from a nearby landowner who said that a woman had been walking through his backyard.

The man said the woman told him she was just walking by, but he felt she was acting suspiciously and described her appearance. When the deputy spoke to the man, he said the dog started barking, which is when he saw the woman later identified as Watson walking through his backyard and she continued east on Highway 33.