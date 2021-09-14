Wonewoc woman working at New Lisbon prison arrested for providing contraband to inmate

A Wonewoc woman working at the New Lisbon Correctional Institution allegedly delivered contraband to an inmate she was in a relationship with, leading to charges.
Chelsey Dorow, 20, of Wonewoc is charged with felony delivering illegal articles to an inmate. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:17 p.m. May 18 Chief Kyle Walker of the New Lisbon Police Department responded to the New Lisbon Correctional Institution for contraband located inside the prison.
Upon arrival Walker was informed that staff provided a tip that an inmate was involved in a personal relationship with a food service worker identified as Chelsey Dorow. The inmate was found with a cell phone, earbuds and a charger allegedly received from Dorow.
Correctional staff conducted a search of the inmate’s unit based on the investigation resulting from the staff tip. Entering one of the cells an inmate reached for something in his waistband. The inmate was placed in handcuffs and searched, with the search locating a phone, earbuds and charger.
At 2:39 May 24 Walker was granted a search warrant for the cell phone. The initial search of the phone looked for safety concerns regarding the institution, staff or other inmates, but no such concerns were found and the information was passed on to the prison’s head of security.
A secondary search for illegal activities by inmates in the institution was conducted but nothing was found requiring additional investigation. However, during the search of the phone’s contents Walker found screen shots the inmate saved to the phone from a messaging application of a conversation with Dorow.
The Deputy Warden spoke with an inmate who admitted to having a physical relationship with Dorow. The inmate stated Dorow brought him the confiscated items, and he then provided those items to another inmate.
The inmate involved with Dorow said he received the contraband between 4:30-5:30 a.m. April 27-29 in the staff breakroom from Dorow. Camera footage from the institution confirmed the inmate’s account.
Walker met with Dorow, who agreed to a voluntary interview. Dorow said she would typically not bring anything into the institution at the start of her shift, but if she did it would be placed in a secure locker. Dorow said items would be scanned on a conveyor while entering, but their physical person was not searched.
Asked if she had ever brought contraband into the institution, Dorow initially said she woul “plead the 5th” and not answer. Dorow did not acknowledge knowing the inmate found with the contraband, and said she would not speak about having the messaging application or an electronic cash application.
On June 16 Walker spoke with a witness who stated he received a message from Dorow confessing to bringing a cell phone into the institution. A screen shot of Dorow’s message showed the account was the same profile as the one found on the phone recovered from an inmate.
Dorow is scheduled for a plea hearing Dec. 1 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.