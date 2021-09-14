Wonewoc woman working at New Lisbon prison arrested for providing contraband to inmate

A secondary search for illegal activities by inmates in the institution was conducted but nothing was found requiring additional investigation. However, during the search of the phone’s contents Walker found screen shots the inmate saved to the phone from a messaging application of a conversation with Dorow.

The Deputy Warden spoke with an inmate who admitted to having a physical relationship with Dorow. The inmate stated Dorow brought him the confiscated items, and he then provided those items to another inmate.

The inmate involved with Dorow said he received the contraband between 4:30-5:30 a.m. April 27-29 in the staff breakroom from Dorow. Camera footage from the institution confirmed the inmate’s account.

Walker met with Dorow, who agreed to a voluntary interview. Dorow said she would typically not bring anything into the institution at the start of her shift, but if she did it would be placed in a secure locker. Dorow said items would be scanned on a conveyor while entering, but their physical person was not searched.