Woodville man charged with drug crimes after crashing vehicle in town of Fountain field

Pfaff asked how the accident occurred, and Smith responded that he was driving to Black River Falls for work from outside Tomah and had felt dizzy and fell asleep while driving. According to Smith, when he woke up he was traveling through the ditch and came to a stop in the field.

When asked why he was traveling towards New Lisbon for work in Black River Falls, Smith said he likes to take different routes to get to work. Asked if he needed medical attention, Smith said he would like to see a doctor to discuss his sleepiness and dizziness while driving.

New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker arrived on scene and asked Smith if he was the only person inside the vehicle when the crash occurred and if there were any pets inside the vehicle, to both of which Smith replied in the negative.

Pfaff informed Smith he was being placed under arrest. While placing Smith in custody Pfaff requested a sniff of the vehicle from Walker’s certified drug detection canine Bongo. Bongo gave two positive alerts at both the front and rear of the vehicle for the presence of illegal substances.