Woodville man charged with drug crimes after crashing vehicle in town of Fountain field

A Woodville man was allegedly found with methamphetamine in his vehicle after crashing his car in a field and snapping a power pole in the town of Fountain.
Justin Smith, 22, of Woodville is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and two counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanors possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony bail jumping charges and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:29 a.m. Oct. 14, Deputy Robb Pfaff of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the town of Fountain for a report of a one-vehicle crash.
Pfaff arrived at the scene of the crash where he noticed a vehicle in a field with the engine hood up. A nearby power pole was snapped off at the base with the power lines still attached. A white male was sitting in the ditch on the northern side of Highway A.
Asked to provide photo identification, the male said he was revoked and only had an identification card. The individual was identified as Justin Smith. A records check showed his license was revoked.
Pfaff asked how the accident occurred, and Smith responded that he was driving to Black River Falls for work from outside Tomah and had felt dizzy and fell asleep while driving. According to Smith, when he woke up he was traveling through the ditch and came to a stop in the field.
When asked why he was traveling towards New Lisbon for work in Black River Falls, Smith said he likes to take different routes to get to work. Asked if he needed medical attention, Smith said he would like to see a doctor to discuss his sleepiness and dizziness while driving.
New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker arrived on scene and asked Smith if he was the only person inside the vehicle when the crash occurred and if there were any pets inside the vehicle, to both of which Smith replied in the negative.
Pfaff informed Smith he was being placed under arrest. While placing Smith in custody Pfaff requested a sniff of the vehicle from Walker’s certified drug detection canine Bongo. Bongo gave two positive alerts at both the front and rear of the vehicle for the presence of illegal substances.
Smith was taken to the Juneau County Jail without incident by Pfaff and a search of the vehicle was conducted. A deputy located a butane torch on the front driver’s seat, a plastic bottle in the back-hatch area of the vehicle and a toolbox or chest with numerous used syringes. Walker located a syringe cap in the front passenger door compartment, a box containing wireless earbuds in the back seat and a brown glass vial that had a clear liquid residue inside.
While conducting the search, a farmer entered the field and moved a tractor and grain cart about 100 yards from the crash location. After the tractor was moved the officers noted a bag laying in the field. A search of the bag revealed a pack of cigarettes, deodorant, markers, a digital scale with a clear granular substance on it and a clear baggie, a butane fuel canister, a brown glass vial filled with a clear liquid, two wireless earbuds, a syringe, a small metallic spoon with a small cotton ball, a new alcohol swab and two clear baggies contained a clear white-colored granulated substance.
A test and weighing of the granulated substance came back with a positive result for methamphetamine and a weight of six grams.
Smith is scheduled for an arraignment Feb. 17 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.