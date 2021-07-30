Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Columbia County Sheriff and Portage Police linked to 2019 police pursuit

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Columbia County against the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Portage Police Depatment and Wisconsin State Patrol in connection with police pursuit that ended with a fatal vehicle crash in 2019.
The civil complaint was filed in April by Terrance P. Simmons, Wausau, who is the father of the Terrance P. Simmons and Ter-rance P. Simmons who died in the crash on April 29, 2019.
Simmons is seeking $2 million for pain and suffering due to negligence regarding the wrongful death of his sons, according to court records.
A summons and complaint was filed in Columbia County on April 28. It states the deaths of Terrance P. Simmons and Ter-rance P. Simmons “were the direct result of the intentional and negligent actions of the Portage Police Department and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.”
On April 29, 2019 Ter-rance P. Simmons was driving a Nissan Altima with Terrance P. Simmons as the passengers traveling south on I-39. They began fleeing law enforcement in Marquette County. The vehicle matched a description of an incident in Wausau. Police were seeking Ter-rance in an armed burglary investigation.
Officers deployed stop strips on I-39 to stop or slow the vehicle. Shortly after the vehicle drove over the device it collided with the back of a semi-trailer, killing both men.
The incident was investigated as an officer involved death. Four months after it happened, Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal filed a report saying her office would not file charges against any law enforcement officials.
The 2021 civil complaint outlines numerous circumstances that led to the wrongful death. One of the main arguments is that the collision between the car and the semi-trailer that caused the deaths was the result of negligence by the state, Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol for ordering spike strips to be used in an attempt to stop the car despite the high rate of speed it was travelling.
“The disregard to the unfavorable weather and the inability to clear the highway before the deployment of spikes ensured Ter-rance P. Simmons would not have been able to safely control the vehicle to a secured stop,” the complaint alleges. “This negligence proved fatal for both Ter-rance P. Simmons and Terrance P. Simmons as well as endangering other motorists.”
Officer involved death reportThe Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the case and submitted an officer involved death synopsis in May 2019 to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office to review.
The report says State Patrol Troopers observed the vehicle in the Coloma area on I-39. State Trooper Jeffrey Hoffman was monitoring the incident on his radio and could attempting to catch up to the chase. Hoffman drove to mile post 86, north of the Baraboo River Bridge. He notified dispatch of his position and asked if he had approval for the use of stop strips or spikes.
While Hoffman waited for a response he heard Columbia County deputies asking if his spikes were available. Hoffman made a second request to use the stop strips and received authorization by State Patrol Sgt. Luke Yahn.
Hoffman estimated the car was traveling in excess of 100 mph. While he waited he noticed a semi-trailer pass him but remained focused on the Nissan. Hoffman deployed the stop strips across the interstate covering the entire left lane and half of the right lane.
The Nissan’s left front tire went over the stop strips, according to Hoffman. He then went to retrieve the strips when he heard a crash. He then called in an ambulance to the scene and the Simmons brothers were pronounced deceased.
Yaskal decision
In August 2019, Yaskal concluded in a 29-page report that the deaths of Ter-rance and Terrance were “tragic” but Ter-rance was “fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen car while armed after having committed violent crimes.”
Yaskal said in the report that the driver put his passenger and other people on the interstate in imminent danger and gave no sign he would stop for police voluntarily.
“The decisions made to engage in a pursuit and deploy a TDD (tire deflation device) to protect other officers and members of the public, was reasonable under the circumstances in response to an imminent threat of death or great bodily harmed posed by Mr. Ter-rance Simmons,” Yaskal wrote in her report.
The case is currently in Branch 3 of Columbia County Court with a review of the case scheduled for Aug. 2.