65-year-old man accused of selling Oxycodone, marijuana in Portage

A 65-year-old man is accused of delivering Oxycodone and THC in the city of Portage.
Gary G. Simonson, Portage, faces up to 15 years in prison for felony delivery of Oxycodone and up to three years and six months for felony delivery of THC.
According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant placed a recorded phone call to Simonson on March 21 and asked for 10 Percocet pills priced at $10 each. Simonson, who had earlier offered the informant 20 pills for $10 each, agreed to meet the informant at the BP gas station on Highway 16 in Portage. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office supplied the informant with $100 and fitted the informant with a recording device and transmitter.
The complaint states Simonson pulled into the gas station in a Cadillac later that day where he met with the informant, who was under surveillance. Inside the vehicle, Simonson, for $100, gave the informant 12 pills which were later identified as Oxycodone. They also discussed a sale of cocaine for $200 that would maybe occur the next day.
The informant, fitted with a recording device and transmitter, went to Simonson’s residence in Portage with the $200 on March 22, according to the complaint. Simonson did not have any cocaine and so the informant asked if Simonson had any marijuana. Inside the residence Simonson provided a small amount of marijuana to the informant for free. The informant turned over the marijuana and returned the $200 to the authorities.
Simonson, who is free on a signature bond, has a pretrial conference Jan. 15 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Online court records show Simonson was found guilty of second-offense felony possession of THC in Columbia County in January 2019. He was also found guilty of felony possession of cocaine in Columbia County in 2015.
In Dane County, Simonson faces his sixth offense of operating while intoxicated after he allegedly ran two vehicles off the road Oct. 21. For this offense, Simonson has a pretrial conference Jan. 13 in Dane County Circuit Court.
