65-year-old man accused of selling Oxycodone, marijuana in Portage

A 65-year-old man is accused of delivering Oxycodone and THC in the city of Portage.

Gary G. Simonson, Portage, faces up to 15 years in prison for felony delivery of Oxycodone and up to three years and six months for felony delivery of THC.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant placed a recorded phone call to Simonson on March 21 and asked for 10 Percocet pills priced at $10 each. Simonson, who had earlier offered the informant 20 pills for $10 each, agreed to meet the informant at the BP gas station on Highway 16 in Portage. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office supplied the informant with $100 and fitted the informant with a recording device and transmitter.

The complaint states Simonson pulled into the gas station in a Cadillac later that day where he met with the informant, who was under surveillance. Inside the vehicle, Simonson, for $100, gave the informant 12 pills which were later identified as Oxycodone. They also discussed a sale of cocaine for $200 that would maybe occur the next day.

