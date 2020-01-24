23-year-old Portage man accused of impregnating 15-year-old

A 23-year-old Portage man is charged with sexually assaulting a child under 16 after she allegedly had their baby in December.

Jekoby D. Hopkins faces up to 40 years in prison for the felony offense.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of the victim told Portage Police in April that her 15-year-old daughter was pregnant. The mother believed the father was someone around 22 years of age named “Koby.” Hopkins denied being the father when police talked to him at Columbia County Jail in May. Hopkins also told police that his relationship with the girl was like a brother and sister.

Police listened to multiple phone calls Hopkins placed to the girl from jail, calls they would end by telling each other, “I love you.” After speaking with police May 24, Hopkins told the girl on the phone that she needs to “take care of” the baby so that someone doesn’t get “jammed up” in prison for 15 to 35 years.