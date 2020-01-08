20-year-old Portage woman found dead at Market Basket

A 20-year-old Portage woman was found dead inside the bathroom of the Market Basket convenience store on New Year’s Day.
An employee of the store at 403 DeWitt St. in Portage requested police for a welfare check at 3:30 p.m. because the woman had occupied the locked bathroom for a long time, Portage Police Detective Bob Bagnall said.
The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending further investigation including toxicology results from an autopsy.
You have free articles remaining.
“She has been identified and the family is aware (of her death)," Bagnall said. "We’re giving them due time and respect for their privacy at this point.”
Portage police encourage residents to come forward with any information they might have concerning the woman's whereabouts prior to her death that afternoon.
“We investigate all deaths as suspicious until proven otherwise, and so we’ll be continuing in that vein.”
Noah Vernau's memorable stories from 2019
Reporter Noah Vernau's memorable stories from 2019 explored school safety funding in Wisconsin, the difficulty schools sometimes have in providing theater programming, how local startup businesses bucked statewide trends to find success and low vaccination rates among children in the region.
Health professionals have expressed concern over low immunization rates among children in the region.
An in-depth look at how Wisconsin schools spent school safety funds.
Local businesses have found success despite statewide struggles.
Schools throughout the region have overcome various challenges to keep their theater programs afloat.
A Portage nonprofit has built and delivered more than 400 beds to families in need since the group formed in May 2018.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.