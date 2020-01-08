You are the owner of this article.
20-year-old Portage woman found dead at Market Basket
20-year-old Portage woman found dead at Market Basket

A 20-year-old Portage woman was found dead inside the bathroom of the Market Basket convenience store on New Year’s Day.

An employee of the store at 403 DeWitt St. in Portage requested police for a welfare check at 3:30 p.m. because the woman had occupied the locked bathroom for a long time, Portage Police Detective Bob Bagnall said.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending further investigation including toxicology results from an autopsy.

“She has been identified and the family is aware (of her death)," Bagnall said. "We’re giving them due time and respect for their privacy at this point.”

Portage police encourage residents to come forward with any information they might have concerning the woman's whereabouts prior to her death that afternoon.

“We investigate all deaths as suspicious until proven otherwise, and so we’ll be continuing in that vein.”

