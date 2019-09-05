An 18-year-old Tomah man is facing up to 65 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in Germantown.
Astin Kasper, 18, of Tomah is charged with felonies sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and child enticement, and misdemeanor exposing genitals.
He faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the sexual assault charge and up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the child enticement charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
On June 11 Detective Shawn Skiles of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Germantown for a sexual assault of a child complaint.
The minor’s parents contacted the sheriff’s office because the minor, 14, had told them that an adult male identified as Astin Kasper had assaulted her at Castle Rock Park June 7.
Skiles and another detective interviewed the minor, where she told the detectives that she and Kasper had engaged in intercourse, and that Kasper told her not to tell anyone because he would go to jail. Kasper also sent her two pictures of his genitals.
The detectives reviewed photographs and messages on the minor’s phone, where they found numerous statements from Kasper that he and the minor had engaged in intercourse and acknowledgement that she was 14.
Kasper, when confronted by the minor’s mother via Facebook Messenger on June 11, also acknowledged the victim’s age as 14.
Skiles attempted to contact Kasper by phone, but was unable to make contact. Skiles then went to Kasper’s last known address, where he found a vehicle registered to Kasper but was unable to make contact with Kasper. He later received a phone call from Kasper’s father stating that Kasper had left for Army Basic Training and would be gone for several months.
Kasper is scheduled for an initial appearance at the Juneau County Justice Center on Sept. 25.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)