'You're a monster': Target of murder-for-hire plot confronts ex-wife, who gets 6 years in prison

Kelly Harper, whose ill-fated plot to hire a hitman from the internet's "dark web" to kill her ex-husband during a bitter child custody dispute, was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison.

But she did not go without hearing from her former husband, who said the plot has caused himself, his significant other and his children extreme anguish as they've dealt with harassment and gossip, along with continued fear that he would be killed when he least expected it, that was so pervasive they moved away from their home.

"You, Kelly Harper, have been putting me through hell for six years now," Harper's former husband said. He is not being identified by name by the Wisconsin State Journal, even though he spoke in open court, because of the possibility of renewed harassment in the family's new community.

He said he faced being labeled a security risk at work because of the contract Harper took out on him, his children were teased, bullied and taunted at school and pumped for gossip by their teachers. His relationship with his current significant other "was strained until it almost broke," he said.

"You're a monster," he said.