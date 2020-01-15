Criminal justice program gets new name, expands offerings in Sauk County

The Sauk County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council program will adopt a new name and expand its services in 2020.

The CJCC previously was the name for two different entities — the CJCC program, which provides services for people in the criminal justice system, and the advisory committee that was appointed by the county board to oversee the programs and services.

The committee will keep the name while the program is changing to the Justice, Diversion and Support (JDS) program. Tim Lawther, the county’s health officer, said the reason for the change is to provide clarity and establish a clear vision for the newly named JDS program.

“It makes sense to differentiate their names, so that nobody gets confused,” said Lawther. “It focuses people on the fact that these programs and interventions are focused on people who are involved in the criminal justice program. Our goal is to get people the services they need, so we can ultimately keep them out of jail, so diversion and support.”

The JDS is the program responsible for the case management of the adult alcohol and drug treatment courts in the county, which works to provide substance abuse treatment for non-violent offenders with identified substance abuse disorders who have already been sentenced to probation.

